EdgeMarc's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Narrowly Escaping Ch. 7

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC finally quieted echoes of a 2018 landslide and gas pipeline explosion that drove the business into Chapter 11 on Tuesday, with a Delaware bankruptcy judge confirming its liquidating plan following an asset sale, mediation and settlement. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved the plan after an Office of the U.S. Trustee check of creditor group votes and after a court observation that things could have ended differently. "I recall very distinctly being on the precipice of a Chapter 7," Judge Dorsey said just before his confirmation order. EdgeMarc sought Chapter 11 protection in May 2019 after...

