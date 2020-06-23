Purdue Gets OK For $6.5M Investment In Overdose Drug

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge gave Purdue Pharma permission Tuesday to invest $6.5 million in a company working on an over-the-counter opioid-overdose drug, saying that keeping the development effort going was an appropriate use of the opioid-maker's money. In a phone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the investment after counsel for Purdue said that Harm Reduction Therapeutics could be less than two years from getting its drug on the shelves, but that without the funds it would be unable to get through the first phase of government approval. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sept. 15, shortly after reaching...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS