Borden Dairy's Ch. 11 Sale Stalled By Union Contract Dispute

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 sale of assets of Borden Dairy Co. — valued at more than $300 million — stalled out during a hearing Tuesday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge said he couldn't rule on a dispute among the proposed buyer and five Teamsters unions. During the hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he was not prepared to make a decision on whether the buyer could assume five collective bargaining agreements that exist between Borden and the Teamsters without the terms of the covered workers' future employment being decided. The CBAs cover 575 employees...

