Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Borden Dairy's Ch. 11 Sale Stalled By Union Contract Dispute

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 sale of assets of Borden Dairy Co. — valued at more than $300 million — stalled out during a hearing Tuesday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge said he couldn't rule on a dispute among the proposed buyer and five Teamsters unions.

During the hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he was not prepared to make a decision on whether the buyer could assume five collective bargaining agreements that exist between Borden and the Teamsters without the terms of the covered workers' future employment being decided.

The CBAs cover 575 employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!