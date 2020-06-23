Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Agencies Hit With FOIA Suit Over Request For DNA Docs

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey doctor on Tuesday hit the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, accusing them of unfairly denying his requests for records about Illumina's "monopoly power" in the DNA sequencing market.

In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Dr. Monib Zirvi said that the agencies have yet to turn over documents in his FOIA requests beginning in 2017 that might uncover efforts by Illumina to monopolize the DNA sequencing technology field.

Among the information sought was an agreement between Illumina and another major DNA sequencing company,...

