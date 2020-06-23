UK Tribunal Says Liquor Retailer Dodged £6.6M In VAT

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A U.K. liquor retailer must pay £6.6 million ($8.3 million) in value-added taxes after the Upper Tribunal upheld a lower court decision that there was enough evidence to find the company dodged VAT on £32 million of alcohol. The Upper Tribunal ruled Monday that there was enough proof that goods allegedly sold in France were actually smuggled into the U.K. from retailer Awards Drinks Ltd. The company had argued for reversal because HM Revenue & Customs didn't challenge documents showing the spirits were sold in France and therefore not subject to VAT. HMRC investigated Awards for VAT fraud following a 2012...

