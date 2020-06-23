DC Circ. Allows Trump To Expand Fast-Tracked Deportations

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to broaden the scope of fast-tracked deportation proceedings while a lawsuit challenging the policy continues, saying the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has the "sole and unreviewable" discretion to make changes to expedited removals. The D.C. Circuit's Tuesday ruling reverses a lower court's order temporarily freezing the expedited removal policy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Immigration advocacy groups are unlikely to succeed on claims that the Trump administration flouted the rulemaking process to vastly expand the number of unauthorized immigrants who can be deported without a full immigration court hearing, the D.C....

