Schlumberger Hit With $100M Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Oilfield services giant Schlumberger was hit Tuesday with a $100 million proposed class action by a former employee who says the company promotes a "good ole boys club" mentality on its male-dominated rigs that allows "rampant" sexual harassment of the few women working beside them. Women who work on rigs say they face sexual assault and sexual harassment as "standard operating procedure," former Schlumberger Technology Corp. employee Sara Saidman said in the Texas federal court complaint. Saidman, an engineer, said she directly experienced sexual harassment at the majority of the seven rigs she worked on during her roughly one year with...

