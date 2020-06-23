Conn. Diversion Of Clean Energy Funds OK, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a case by Connecticut electric ratepayers that alleged state lawmakers unconstitutionally transferred funds from clean energy and efficiency programs to the state's general fund to fill a budget gap. A three-judge panel held that a lower court was right to toss the case because there was no evidence that the contractual rights of the ratepayers had been violated when state lawmakers authorized using $127 million from the Energy Conservation and Load Management Fund and $28 million from the Clean Energy Fund to fill a budget shortfall in 2017. Both funds are financed by surcharges...

