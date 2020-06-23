Court Trims Challenge To Ill. Cannabis Licensing Scheme

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday pared down a civil rights action brought by entrepreneurs whose applications for cannabis dispensary licenses were rejected, dismissing claims against a state agency while allowing claims against a senior official to proceed. In her order, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland determined that while the Illinois Department of Financial Professional Regulation, or IDFPR, had sovereign immunity, the department's chief medical cannabis regulator, Brett Bender — who is being sued in his official capacity — did not. "It is unclear whether plaintiffs intend to sue Bender both in his official capacity and in his individual capacity,"...

