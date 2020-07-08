Developer Says AC Misuse Caused Liverpool Arena Fire

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 3:01 PM BST) -- A 2015 fire at Liverpool's ACC arena was caused by the owners misusing the air conditioning unit, the building developer said as it fights Aviva's suit for more than £500,000 ($622,000) over an alleged faulty design. Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd. said it was not responsible for the fire at the venue, which is made up of a separate but linked arena and convention center, as the air conditioning system and chiller units it installed in 2007 operated for eight years without any incidents. The July 2015 fire was likely caused by the arena operator, ACC, which modified the buildings and used...

