Tindall Riley Settles Lloyd's Legal Malpractice Dispute

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 4:22 PM BST) -- Ten days before trial, a professional indemnity insurer settled claims against a handful of Lloyd's syndicates that accused the underwriters of unlawfully holding back pay for work done handling law firm claims after their agreement ended. High Court Judge Mark Pelling signed off on a Tomlin order staying the proceedings on June 1, saying that Tindall Riley & Co. Ltd. and the underwriters had agreed to a confidential settlement. The order puts the case on hold indefinitely, allowing the parties to resume proceedings only if necessary to enforce the terms of the deal. The underwriters will pay claimant Tindall Riley for...

