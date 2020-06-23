Navajo Nation Sues EPA Over Altered Water Protection Rules

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation filed a suit in New Mexico federal court Monday challenging the Trump administration's decision to rescind the 2015 Clean Water Rule, arguing the move violated the Administrative Procedure Act while ignoring scientific evidence. According to the lawsuit filed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and others, the rule change by the Trump administration also violated the Clean Water Act, the Navajo Nation's treaty rights and the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Trump administration's efforts to change protection rules for the country's bodies of water violated federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS