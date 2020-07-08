Insurers Question Ship Repair Bill In $6.2M Corn Cargo Suit

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 4:52 PM BST) -- A shipping company and 10 insurers have questioned their liability in a $6.2 million lawsuit seeking a payment toward the cost of repairing a grounded vessel after hotel and transport bills were included by its owners in the claim. The insurers — which include subsidiaries of Axa and Allianz — claim that adjusters appointed by PMAX Queen Shipping Ltd. have allowed expenses to be charged to them which are unreasonable and "excessive," the companies said in June 22 defense filings to the High Court. PMAX and new owners Earth Maritime SA want Brazilian food supplier Olam Agricola LTDA and its...

