2nd Circ. Mulls Bail In Attorneys' 'Unimaginable' Molotov Case

Law360, New York (June 23, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel voiced bewilderment on Tuesday at the alleged behavior of two attorneys accused of torching a vacant, vandalized police car amid protests against police brutality, as it considered whether to overturn two judges' previous decisions to release them to home confinement. Prosecutors say a witness provided this photograph purporting to show attorney Urooj Rahman with a Molotov cocktail that she allegedly offered to demonstrators during anti-police-brutality protests late May 29. The judges aired concerns about releasing the alleged Molotov-cocktail-making lawyers during teleconferenced arguments in which counsel for Colinford Mattis, a since suspended associate at Pryor Cashman LLP, and Urooj...

