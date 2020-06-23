Debt Relief Co. Will Pay $3.6M To Consumers, NY AG Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general announced on Tuesday that her office would pay out nearly $3.6 million to consumers allegedly defrauded by a financial services company after the firm paid that sum to the office nearly 10 years after it previously settled allegations that it ran afoul of state law. In a statement, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said her office had initiated a proceeding against Freedom Debt Relief LLC and Freedom Financial Network LLC after the two companies allegedly broke a promise to ensure that claims about their client outcomes were accurate. "Ten years after this company paid over...

