FCC Asks For Input On Effects Of Recent T-Mobile Outage

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Making good on vows from its chairman to aggressively investigate a recent T-Mobile network outage, the Federal Communications Commission is asking first responders, businesses and consumers to describe how the temporary shutdown affected them. According to a Tuesday public notice, the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau "is conducting an investigation into this outage given the large area affected and the critical importance of dependable and resilient 911 service throughout the United States." To that end, the bureau said it has "opened a public docket and invites interested parties to provide all relevant information concerning the causes, effects, and implications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS