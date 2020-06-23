Under Armour Beats 'Uncle Martian' At China's High Court

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Under Armour won a trademark victory in China's highest appellate court, the company's attorneys announced Tuesday, shutting down a knockoff sportswear line called "Uncle Martian." The ruling, released publicly on June 11 by the Supreme People's Court, ordered the Chinese company to destroy its products, pay $300,000 in damages, and stop using a "UM" design that mimicked Under Armour's "UA" logo. Affirming a 2017 ruling from a lower court, the high court's decision is a welcome development for U.S. and European brand owners, which have long criticized China for failing to adequately protect intellectual property or crack down on domestic counterfeiters....

