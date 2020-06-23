DC Judge Upholds Trump's Hospital Price Transparency Rule

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday upheld the Trump administration's so-called price transparency rule requiring hospitals to disclose health care service prices that have largely been kept secret, rejecting claims that the new disclosure requirements violate hospitals' constitutional rights. In a 43-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year, wrote that the plaintiff hospital groups are "essentially attacking transparency measures generally," which aim to help patients make informed decisions about their healthcare options. Although consumers' purchasing habits may change once the price data is public, the judge said the possibility that such...

