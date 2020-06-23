Del. Justices Clarify State LP Disclosure Law For 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court said Tuesday that a limited partner agreement under Delaware law did not require a financial services newsletter author to disclose to an investor that the author's hedge fund had only two investors, after the Ninth Circuit asked the justices for a legal clarification. In a 24-page ruling, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., writing for the full court, answered a certified question of law posed by the Ninth Circuit related to an appeal from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in a lawsuit filed against financial newsletter publisher Bert Dohmen. Dohmen, who the decision said...

