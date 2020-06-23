Ropes Helps Sculptor Capital Build $2.6B Real Estate Fund

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc., counseled by Ropes & Gray, said Tuesday that it has finalized its fourth opportunistic real estate fund after fetching $2.6 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments across the U.S. and Europe. The fund, billed as Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV LP, drew capital commitments from more than 100 investors, including public and private pension plans, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations and family offices, according to a statement. Sculptor's real estate arm invests across a range of real estate types, including hospitality, residential, senior housing and multifamily, according to the firm's website....

