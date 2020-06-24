Under Armour Wants Activewear Tech Antitrust Suit Shredded

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A textile spray manufacturer has no grounds to pursue an antitrust and false advertising complaint against Under Armour, the sportswear company told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday. Multiple Energy Technologies LLC can't accuse Under Armour of monopolizing the market for finished textiles containing recovery enhancing bioceramics, or FTCREB, nor can it accuse the sportswear retailer of orchestrating a boycott against the spray-maker by strong-arming MET's existing and would-be business partners, according to the motion to dismiss. MET's bioceramic material can be built into sportswear and other materials to reflect a person's body heat as infrared energy to supposedly improve the user's...

