Landowners Urge 6th Circ. To Revive $30M Well Royalties Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A class of Ohio landowners alleging Total E&P USA Inc. and Chesapeake Exploration LLC owe them $30 million for shorting them on royalty payments have told the Sixth Circuit a lower court erred by basing its ruling on decisions from outside the state. In their opening brief Tuesday, the landowners argued the district court ignored Ohio law and instead relied on decisions out of "inapplicable" jurisdictions when it ruled in favor of the energy companies. The class of mineral rights owners says the district court wrongly held the oil and gas companies' practice of deducting post-production costs from their royalty payments, known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS