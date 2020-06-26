Health Info Interoperability Rule Raises Privacy Concerns

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology published a final rule on May 1 implementing the interoperability and information blocking requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act.[1] Interoperability in this context refers to the ability of different health information systems, devices and applications, to access, exchange, integrate and cooperatively use data in a coordinated manner across organizational boundaries. The ONC final rule, along with a companion final rule published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,[2] are the latest government efforts to drive the electronic access, exchange and use of health information across care settings. Despite years...

