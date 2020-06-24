Top UK Court Invalidates Regeneron's Lab Mice Patents

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 10:20 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has invalidated two of Regeneron's patents for genetically modifying research mice, ruling on Wednesday that patents must include enough detail for someone else to reproduce the full range of inventions that the patent would cover. The court has said the biotech giant did not provide enough information on the invention and that the principle of sufficiency should not be "disregarded or watered down." (AP) In a 4-1 split, the Supreme Court panel overturned a 2018 Court of Appeal ruling upholding the patents in the closely watched case. The court concluded that the American biotech giant did not provide...

