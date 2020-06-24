Top UK Court Affirms Nix Of Bingo Operator's VAT Appeal

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A U.K. bingo operator won't receive value-added tax credits of £460,630 ($572,000), as the U.K. Supreme Court affirmed that its claim to taxes paid dating to 1996 was subject to a three-year statute of limitations. A 2007 change to the U.K.'s method of calculating VAT on fees paid to play bingo games didn't allow KE Entertainments Ltd. to later claim a credit for VAT paid back to 1996, the Supreme Court held, upholding the previous ruling in the case. The claim for a credit is time-barred, the court ruled, noting that while the method of calculating the taxes changed, the basis on which they were due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS