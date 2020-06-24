10K EasyJet Customers Sign Up For Data Breach Suit

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 2:13 PM BST) -- Ten thousand claimants have joined a group action lawsuit seeking damages from budget airline EasyJet after it was hit by a cyberattack, lawyers said Wednesday as they described it as the U.K.'s biggest-ever mass lawsuit over personal data. Law firm PGMBM is leading the case against easyJet after filing papers with the High Court in May. The firm said that airline customers from more than 50 countries have joined the privacy claim, "making it the U.K.'s biggest and fastest-growing group-action personal data claim, just three weeks after papers were filed." The British carrier revealed in May that the personal data of nine million...

