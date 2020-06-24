Billionaire's Ex-Biz Can't Quash Search Warrants Into AML

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 6:56 PM BST) -- A London court has upheld the seizure of materials from a company formerly owned by a Russian billionaire as part of the U.S. criminal investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, saying a judge was not misled about a search warrant. Two judges sitting for the High Court rejected applications to quash a search warrant carried out by the National Crime Agency on a storage locker owned by Terra Services Ltd., a company formerly controlled by businessman Oleg Deripaska. The court found no reason to believe that the NCA, which conducted the search following a request by the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS