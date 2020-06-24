Casino Gambling Co. Offers To Buy Online Slots Biz For $2.1B

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Swedish live casino gambling technology company Evolution Gaming said Wednesday that it has offered to purchase gaming solutions business NetEnt for 19.6 billion Swedish kronor ($2.09 billion) via a share swap that's already been unanimously recommended by NetEnt's board. Evolution Gaming Group AB said the "landmark" deal calls for exchanging each NetEnt share for 0.1306 of an Evolution share, valuing NetEnt's shares at 79.93 Swedish kronor each. That's a 43% premium to Tuesday's closing price. Evolution Gaming said it was pursuing the acquisition to move closer to its goal of becoming the world leader in the online casino industry. "The combination...

