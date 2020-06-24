Netflix Hit With Copyright Suit Over Sherlock Holmes Spinoff

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT) -- The estate of Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle is suing Netflix for copyright infringement over an upcoming movie about Holmes' sister, six years after a federal court ruled the famed detective was largely in the public domain. In a complaint filed Tuesday in New Mexico federal court, Conan Doyle Estate Ltd. asked a federal judge to block the release of "Enola Holmes," a mystery film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown that is set to debut in August. A federal appeals court ruled in 2014 that the famed detective was mostly in the public domain, but the lawsuit claims...

