BigLaw Attorney Hoping To End WTO's 'Unprecedented Crisis'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP attorney Hamid Mamdouh says he believes the World Trade Organization is in the midst of an existential crisis. And now, after decades working within the Geneva-based trade body, he's hoping to take the reins of the organization and fix it. The Egyptian government has nominated Mamdouh to replace outgoing WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo, who will step down at the end of August, a full year before his term ends. Azevêdo's sudden departure marked just the latest setback for the WTO, which has struggled to keep pace with a quickly shifting global trade environment. "I fundamentally believe the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS