PTAB To Eye Telecom Patents Even As LG Cuts Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute LG Electronics petitions challenging two Bell-Northern Research telecommunications patents, even as the parties reached a settlement in principle, according to court records. The PTAB issued the institution decisions earlier this week, saying in one that the parties have expressed uncertainty about whether their agreement will be finalized before the board's institution decisions are due. "That time is about to expire," the decision said. "The board, therefore, issues this decision and will entertain subsequent motions if and when filed." Bell had argued that the PTAB should use its discretion to deny LG's...

