Neurim Can't Bar Rival Sleep Aid Drug Ahead of IP Trial

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- An appellate court in London has refused to block sales of a generic version of Neurim Pharmaceuticals' insomnia treatment ahead of patent infringement trial, ruling that the company will be adequately compensated in lost revenue and damages should they win a permanent injunction. The Court of Appeal declined to grant an interim injunction barring drug company Mylan UK Healthcare Ltd. from putting its generic version of Circadin on the market before a patent trial in October. Judges for the court said there was little reason to think the price for Circadin would plummet if Mylan were allowed to sell the medication...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS