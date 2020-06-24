NY Looks To Push BitLicense Program At 5-Year Mark

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- New York's financial services regulator plans to roll out a provisional licensing option for cryptocurrency startups and is adopting a streamlined process for cryptocurrency companies it oversees to offer new coins, initiatives that come as the state's cryptocurrency licensing regime marks its fifth anniversary. In a series of actions announced Wednesday, the New York State Department of Financial Services issued a proposal outlining its concept for a conditional version of its BitLicense that would give startups and other early-to-mid-stage companies a regulatory onramp to the New York market. This conditional license would allow its recipients to engage in cryptocurrency activities in...

