DC Circ. Nixes Charges Against Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ordered charges against Michael Flynn dismissed Wednesday, saying the trial court had overstepped its authority by probing prosecutors' motivations for dropping the case against Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

The U.S. Department of Justice took the unusual step last month of seeking to drop charges Flynn lied to the FBI, to which he had pled guilty in 2017. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan questioned the motivation behind that move, appointing a retired judge to argue against it. In a split decision Wednesday, the appeals court found Judge Sullivan's inquiry impinged on prosecutors' authority to charge cases and...

