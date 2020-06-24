Fund Managers Can't Duck Claims In Danish Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- Two former employees at a British hedge fund at the center of a Danish lawsuit cannot escape claims they took part in an international scheme to cheat Denmark out of $2 billion through fraudulent tax refunds, a London judge ruled Wednesday. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said he could not dismiss the claims against Charles Knott and James Hoogewerf, who both worked at defunct hedge fund Solo Capital — a British hedge fund run by the alleged architect of a dividend tax fraud against the Denmark's tax agency — despite the allegations being unsatisfactorily pled. Judge Baker said the case pleaded...

