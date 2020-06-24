Fidelity International Gives All Workers Equal Parental Leave

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Fidelity International said it will allow the same amount of paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child regardless of employees' gender or caregiver status, upping the paternity leave for workers in some locations to more than six months. In its press release Tuesday, Fidelity International said the enhanced parental leave policy will apply for children who are born, including through surrogacy, or adopted on or after Sept. 1. With the policy, workers in all 27 of the company's operating locations across the globe will be entitled to the same paid leave no matter their gender or whether they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS