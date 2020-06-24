Fed. Circ. Finds Commerce Butchered Chinese Solar Cell Duty

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday concluded that the U.S. Department of Commerce didn't reasonably calculate an anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar cell imports, finding that the agency didn't efficiently explain why it used Thailand import data to determine the duty rate. The panel said the Department of Commerce didn't sufficiently spell out why it used Thai figures that were inconsistent with U.S. data about how much nitrogen was imported into Thailand from December 2013 to November 2014 to calculate a 6.55% duty rate on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cell imports from Chinese producer Trina Solar Inc. The U.S. International Trade Commission's numbers...

