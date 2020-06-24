NLRB To Reconsider 'Contract Bar' Blocking Union Removals

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is reviewing its so-called contract bar doctrine, which shields unions from removal during the terms of their collective bargaining agreements, at the request of a worker seeking to cut ties with a United Food and Commercial Workers local. A board panel announced the review Tuesday in an unpublished decision taking up UFCW Local 27's request that it review a decision letting a decertification election go through at a poultry processing plant in Delaware. The Mountaire Farms worker who petitioned to remove the union had asked that the board reconsider its policy in connection with the local's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS