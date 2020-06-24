Immigration Court Fee Hikes Sent To White House For Review

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will soon hike fees on immigration court filings following opposition from advocacy organizations and attorneys who claimed the fee increases, which could surpass 700%, will undermine due process for low-income immigrants. The DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the U.S. immigration courts, sent the final version of its proposal to increase fees on various applications and filing notices to the White House for review on Tuesday, clearing the way for the increased fees to soon take effect. If the finalized fee changes mirror the proposal released in February, immigrants facing deportation could face fees of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS