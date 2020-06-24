Thryv Dooms Frozen Food Distributor's IPR Appeal

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a frozen foods distributor can't appeal the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions to terminate reviews of two vehicle-tracking patents, finding that the recent U.S. Supreme Court's Thryv ruling did not conflict with the board's findings. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel tossed out Ruiz Food Products Inc.'s appeal of the PTAB's decisions last February to dismiss inter partes reviews of two MacroPoint LLC patents under the Federal Circuit's ruling between Click-to-Call and Thryv predecessor Ingenio, which held that a patent suit dismissed without prejudice starts the one-year clock that an accused infringer...

