Oil Driller Can't Land Early Exit From Seismic Data Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel ruled on Wednesday that three oil and gas exploration companies must face breach of contract and conversion claims because business associations are not covered under a state law meant to protect citizens against lawsuits aimed at stifling their right to association. In a 2-1 decision, the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio found that Segundo Navarro Drilling Ltd. and Lewis Petro Properties Inc.'s association with Global Geophysical Services Inc. in an alleged scheme to keep seismic data about minerals in the Eagle Ford shale from San Roman Ranch Mineral Partners Ltd. was not protected by the...

