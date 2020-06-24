Del. Justices Reverse Overstock.com's $7.3M Judgment

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that levied nearly $7.3 million in damages against online retailer Overstock.com for concealing abandoned gift card balances from Delaware's revenue agency. In a 17-page ruling, the First State's high court found there was insufficient evidence to show that Overstock.com engaged in a scheme to avoid paying for abandoned gift card balances in violation of the Delaware False Claims and Reporting Act. The court reversed a July 2019 decision by a Delaware Superior Court judge that increased damages after the online retailer was found directly liable by a jury for nearly...

