Amazon's Echo, Fire Devices Accused Of Infringing 10 Patents

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Amazon's Echo and Fire products appropriate a number of wireless communications software and wireless controller patents owned by a Washington state software company, according to a patent infringement suit filed Monday in Texas federal court. Flexiworld Technologies Inc., a software company that develops wireless technologies and is based in Vancouver, Washington, asserts that Amazon.com Inc. is infringing 10 of its patents related to internet-pads, wireless controllers and wireless communications software in Amazon Echo Buds headphones, Echo devices, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, according to the complaint. The patents, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office between 2007 and 2018,...

