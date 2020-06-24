Minn. Climate Fraud Suit Targets Exxon, Koch, Trade Group

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday sued ExxonMobil Corp., Koch Industries Inc. and a major U.S. petroleum trade group for deceiving consumers about climate change-related risks, making the North Star State the third to allege the fossil fuel industry engaged in climate-related fraud. Ellison's complaint, lodged in state court, accuses Exxon, Koch and the American Petroleum Institute of engaging in a coordinated, multidecade campaign to mislead the public and conceal the climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels. Those are violations of Minnesota's consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising laws, the complaint said....

