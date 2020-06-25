Jones Day Expands Antitrust, White Collar Practices In Calif.

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Jones Day announced Wednesday it has hired a former Federal Trade Commission attorney and a former federal prosecutor to strengthen the firm's antitrust and white collar defense practices in California. Former FTC attorney Lin Kahn will join Jones Day as a partner in the firm's San Francisco office, where she will be part of the antitrust practice, while former Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Huie will join the San Diego office as of counsel on the investigations and white collar defense team, the firm said. For Kahn, it feels like coming home, she told Law360 in a phone interview Thursday, noting that...

