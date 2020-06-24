Judge Mulls Power To Review Trump's Picks For Labor Panel

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge handling one of several challenges to a federal labor relations panel stacked with Trump appointees prodded the government at a hearing Wednesday over just how much latitude the president has when filling out the panel. The 10 people President Donald Trump has placed on the obscure but powerful Federal Services Impasses Panel — which resolves impasses between federal agencies and the unions that represent their employees — are accused of being biased and unqualified in at least four recent lawsuits lodged by federal unions. On top of the unions' arguments that Trump's selections should've been run past...

