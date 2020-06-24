UK Justices' Regeneron Ruling Puts Hurdle In Biotech IP Race

Law360, London (June 24, 2020, 9:47 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court made clear Wednesday that a company with a revolutionary patent still can't monopolize a broad range of products without the patent explaining how they'd all be made, a decision experts say will exacerbate the pressure to stake a biotech field claim as quickly as possible. In its 4-1 ruling, Britain's top court emphasized that patents must include enough detail for someone else to reproduce the full range of inventions that the patent would cover. The two patents at issue provided Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a monopoly over the creation of a range of transgenic mice used for...

