Wright Ducks Sanctions As $10B Bitcoin Suit Poised For Trial

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that she will not impose sanctions against self-styled Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright in a case over the ownership of potentially $10 billion of bitcoin and intellectual property, saying that concerns of forged evidence, witness credibility and Wright's intentions are best addressed by a jury. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied a motion for sanctions brought by Wright's late business partner David Kleiman's estate after she struck similar sanctions last year. The Kleiman estate, led by David's brother Ira, sought default sanctions and said in its motion that Wright repeatedly lied under oath and forged various...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS