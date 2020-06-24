Industrial Part Maker Hits Ch. 11 With $250M Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Industrial metal brush and seating manufacturer Jason Industries Inc. hit Chapter 11 Wednesday with a plan in hand to deleverage its balance sheet by $250 million through a debt-for-equity swap. In a statement announcing the New York bankruptcy filing, Jason Industries said it has already begun soliciting votes on its prepackaged plan of reorganization and has secured the support of its senior lenders. "Directly addressing our balance sheet will enable Jason and its operating businesses, Osborn and Milsco, to build upon our improved operational foundation and reap the benefits of recent cost-reductions and new business wins," CEO Brian Kobylinski said in...

