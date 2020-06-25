Oil Co. Blames Bad Chemicals For $10M Damage In Blowout

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An East Texas oil and gas exploration company is seeking $10 million for a well blowout it claims was caused by a chemical supplier's purported anti-corrosion product that had the opposite effect on several of the company's wells. Tanos Exploration II LLC claims PetroTech Solutions LLC recommended certain chemicals to protect its North Texas wells from corrosion and scale, but that they instead caused a ring-gasket failure that led to a December blowout that required 55 nearby residents to evacuate and took 17 days to contain and repair. Tanos filed the suit in April in Harrison County District Court, and PetroTech...

